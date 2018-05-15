Under Armour (UA) COO Patrik Frisk Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) COO Patrik Frisk bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $232,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UA opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95 and a beta of -0.76. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UA. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, April 27th. Vetr lowered shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.98 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,192,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after buying an additional 3,867,716 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 392.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,026,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,704 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 87.4% during the first quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 1,855,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 865,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 159.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 629,862 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $8,063,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

