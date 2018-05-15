UNCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (UNC)

UNCoin (CURRENCY:UNC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One UNCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. UNCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of UNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.78 or 0.05140890 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036110 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002905 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015886 BTC.

StakeNet (XSN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004549 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063955 BTC.

UNCoin Profile

UNC is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. The official website for UNCoin is uncoin.org

Buying and Selling UNCoin

UNCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

