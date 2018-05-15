UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce sales of $31.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.96 million and the highest is $31.99 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $28.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $126.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.76 million to $127.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $138.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $133.18 million to $143.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million.

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on UMH Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

UMH Properties opened at $13.89 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $516.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 101.41%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $153,998.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,138 shares of company stock valued at $157,001 in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.