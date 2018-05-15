Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a positive rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical opened at $64.36 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

