UltraCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.00 (UTC)

UltraCoin (CURRENCY:UTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One UltraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. UltraCoin has a market capitalization of $517,136.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of UltraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UltraCoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UltraCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.81 or 0.05054520 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01135640 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00048064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00069855 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00115075 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00061503 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031221 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00040891 BTC.

UltraCoin Profile

UltraCoin (UTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt-Chacha hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2014. UltraCoin’s total supply is 46,531,803 coins. The official website for UltraCoin is ultracoin.io . UltraCoin’s official Twitter account is @official_utc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UltraCoin

UltraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UltraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.