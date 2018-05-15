Ultimate Secure Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $160.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $250,498.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

