Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Position in MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct opened at $91.39 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $90.90 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 57.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Gabelli lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $51,064.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

