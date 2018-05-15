Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bank (FITB)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,340 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bank were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bank by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bank opened at $34.36 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifth Third Bank has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fifth Third Bank had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fifth Third Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Fifth Third Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In related news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $644,841.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,844 shares of company stock worth $2,146,219 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bank Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

