Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,324 Shares of The Chemours Company (CC)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in The Chemours by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other The Chemours news, SVP Erich Parker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $10,101,620.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,270.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,007 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

CC stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.96. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $50.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.