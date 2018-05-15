Twin Disc (TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Twin Disc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $28.29 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $326.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.24. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $65.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

