Tutor Perini (TPC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 859,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.08. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,748,120 shares in the company, valued at $127,953,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,405,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

