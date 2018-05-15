Tutor Perini (TPC) Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) by 476.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,059,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,459,000 after purchasing an additional 653,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,723,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after buying an additional 266,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,558,000 after buying an additional 89,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,466,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 177,580 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,134,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after buying an additional 216,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,748,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,953,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

