TrustCo Bank (TRST) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $9.00 price target on shares of TrustCo Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.60 on Friday. TrustCo Bank has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.05.

TrustCo Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). TrustCo Bank had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In related news, Director William D. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,881.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 267,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 703,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 51,554 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

