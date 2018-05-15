Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $2.69 Million Position in PepsiCo (PEP)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.8% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,126,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,344,000 after purchasing an additional 252,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,174,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,708,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,989,000 after purchasing an additional 413,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,164,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,237,000 after purchasing an additional 187,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

Shares of PepsiCo opened at $97.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $96.73 and a 52-week high of $97.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 62.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.57%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

