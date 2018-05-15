Truepoint Inc. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,245,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,700 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,835,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,998,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,653,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,849,000 after purchasing an additional 899,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF opened at $46.55 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

