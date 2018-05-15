Truepoint Inc. Buys Shares of 319 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWR)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF opened at $211.24 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.86 and a fifty-two week high of $212.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

