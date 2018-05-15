Tronox (TROX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TROX. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE TROX opened at $17.34 on Monday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Tronox had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.49 million. research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

