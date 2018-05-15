Triumph Group (TGI) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.09.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group opened at $22.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.92 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $102,576.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 348,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 83,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 355,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.