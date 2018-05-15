Triple-S Management (GTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is the largest managed care company in Puerto Rico, serving approximately one million members across all regions. Triple-S offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare and Reform (similar to Medicaid) markets. In addition to its managed care business, Triple-S provides life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Triple-S Management opened at $32.83 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $747.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

