Trinity Industries (TRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $997.58 Million

Brokerages expect Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to post $997.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trinity Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $932.90 million. Trinity Industries reported sales of $905.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trinity Industries.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo upgraded Trinity Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, SVP William A. Mcwhirter sold 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $522,644.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,298.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,497,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,624,387 shares of company stock worth $86,077,631. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.