Trilogy International Partners (TRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.28

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRL. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised Trilogy International Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 13th.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks in the United States, Bolivia, and New Zealand. Its wireless voice and data communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services.

