Trilogy International Partners (TRL) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Trilogy International Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of Trilogy International Partners opened at C$4.48 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Trilogy International Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$4.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 13th.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks in the United States, Bolivia, and New Zealand. Its wireless voice and data communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services.

