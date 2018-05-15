Trican Well Service (TCW) PT Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. GMP Securities set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

Shares of Trican Well Service opened at C$3.41 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$306.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.65 million.

In related news, insider Dawn Amanda Sweany sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total transaction of C$25,607.78.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

