Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 39,901 Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 100,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,674,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride opened at $20.80 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

