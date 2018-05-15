Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 13,397 BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 847,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 493,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 53.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $674,000.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical opened at $89.54 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.24 million. analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,450 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $219,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $166,379.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.