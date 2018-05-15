Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 12,846 Wix.com (WIX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Wix.com to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Shares of Wix.com opened at $84.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $84.05 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.36. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 376.10% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.