Traders Sell Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $66.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.73 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ConocoPhillips had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. ConocoPhillips traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $70.09Specifically, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 64,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,492,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,289 shares of company stock worth $16,975,668. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $54.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.6% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

