Traders Sell Anadarko Petroleum (APC) on Strength (APC)

Investors sold shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $35.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.80 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Anadarko Petroleum had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Anadarko Petroleum traded up $0.49 for the day and closed at $69.69

Several research firms have issued reports on APC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $74.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

