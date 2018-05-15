Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Symantec (SYMC)

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 72,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 712% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,973 call options.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Symantec from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

In related news, EVP Scott C. Taylor sold 41,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,139,851.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,441.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,183 shares of company stock worth $2,630,726. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Symantec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,482,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,480,000 after purchasing an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Symantec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,647,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,913,000 after purchasing an additional 664,845 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Symantec by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 29,262,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Symantec by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 16,695,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Symantec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,821,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,016,000 after purchasing an additional 206,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Symantec opened at $21.40 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Symantec has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Symantec will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

