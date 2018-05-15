Traders Buy Shares of PayPal (PYPL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $135.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.03 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, PayPal had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. PayPal traded down ($1.02) for the day and closed at $77.79

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Get PayPal alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that PayPal will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, COO William J. Ready sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $5,423,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 23,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,806,253.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,061. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,989,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,073,000 after purchasing an additional 584,312 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,354,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,558 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,052,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,879,000 after purchasing an additional 657,212 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,194,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,733,000 after purchasing an additional 647,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,165,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,768,000 after purchasing an additional 629,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.