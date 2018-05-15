Traders Buy Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $555.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $372.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $183.21 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($21.73) for the day and closed at $1,084.87

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,280.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,212.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,215.00 target price (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.19.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $766.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 40.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after purchasing an additional 269,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,471,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after purchasing an additional 575,882 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.