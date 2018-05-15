Traders Buy Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $217.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.01 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded down ($0.93) for the day and closed at $125.13

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,918 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,278 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,690 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

