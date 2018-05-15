Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,221 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 put options.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $2,966,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $474,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,626 shares of company stock worth $5,059,409. 20.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $58,331,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,388.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 726,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 677,530 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 519,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 372,206 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,057,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,567,000 after purchasing an additional 179,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened at $66.60 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

