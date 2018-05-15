Traders Buy AbbVie (ABBV) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $190.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $136.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.70 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, AbbVie had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. AbbVie traded down ($1.71) for the day and closed at $104.18

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $2,946,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,532,908.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 58,162.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,787,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,522,000 after buying an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 58.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 271,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

