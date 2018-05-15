Towle & Co. Purchases 45,960 Shares of GameStop (GME)

Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the period. GameStop accounts for approximately 2.5% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.86% of GameStop worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 33.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GameStop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in GameStop by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GameStop from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Loop Capital downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.31 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on GameStop from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of GME stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. analysts forecast that GameStop will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

