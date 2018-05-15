Towle & Co. Lowers Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

Towle & Co. lowered its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,828,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,413 shares during the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up 1.7% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned 8.95% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 364,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $197.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of -0.68. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $243.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 2.19%. research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

