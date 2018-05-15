Towle & Co. Increases Stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT)

Towle & Co. grew its position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,123,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire and Rubber accounts for 3.2% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber were worth $29,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber opened at $25.48 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire and Rubber from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

