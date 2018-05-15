Tourmaline Oil (TOU) PT Raised to C$31.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. GMP Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.11.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil opened at C$23.94 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$17.78 and a 52-week high of C$29.03.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$431.27 million for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 17.08%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Ron Wigham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, with a total value of C$39,860.00. Also, insider Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.89 per share, with a total value of C$99,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $546,860.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

