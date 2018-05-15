Tortoise Capital Resources (CORR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tortoise Capital Resources (NYSE:CORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CORR. ValuEngine lowered Tortoise Capital Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tortoise Capital Resources to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE CORR opened at $36.92 on Monday. Tortoise Capital Resources has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $442.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Tortoise Capital Resources (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.67). Tortoise Capital Resources had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Tortoise Capital Resources will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Tortoise Capital Resources’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

In other Tortoise Capital Resources news, CEO David J. Schulte acquired 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $71,236.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Capital Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Capital Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Capital Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of Tortoise Capital Resources by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 16,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tortoise Capital Resources by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

