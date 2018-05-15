Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 686,162 Shares of Intel (INTC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $115,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $158,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intel has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $255.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 6,746 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $354,299.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,869,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,697. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

