Toro (TTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toro (NYSE:TTC) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Toro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.22. Toro posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Toro had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $548.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $258,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $488,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,200 shares of company stock worth $1,465,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 164.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Toro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Toro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,165. Toro has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

