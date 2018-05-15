Toro (TTC) Downgraded by Cleveland Research to “Neutral”

Cleveland Research lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Toro opened at $58.10 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Toro has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $59.22.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Toro had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $548.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Toro will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,738.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $258,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $1,465,864. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

