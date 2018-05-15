Tokenomy (TEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $563,104.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $33.76 million and approximately $563,104.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00762941 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00056382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00148827 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00092036 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

Tokenomy launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,607,148 tokens. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.