Tlg Immobilien (TLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tlg Immobilien (ETR:TLG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.03 ($27.42).

TLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Commerzbank set a €27.00 ($32.14) price objective on Tlg Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €21.50 ($25.60) target price on Tlg Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. HSBC set a €22.50 ($26.79) target price on Tlg Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €19.50 ($23.21) target price on Tlg Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.98) target price on Tlg Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Tlg Immobilien stock traded down €0.24 ($0.29) on Thursday, hitting €24.22 ($28.83). The stock had a trading volume of 115,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. Tlg Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.40 ($20.71) and a twelve month high of €23.30 ($27.74).

About Tlg Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

