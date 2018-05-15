Tiverton Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group (CBRE)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $184,811,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,016,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.50 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 25,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $1,161,335.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,653.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $792,283.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,187,512 shares of company stock valued at $237,612,558. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group opened at $46.96 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

