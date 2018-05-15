Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 11,721 Shares of FactSet (FDS)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in FactSet (NYSE:FDS) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet by 723.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in FactSet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in FactSet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $98,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $1,123,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on FactSet from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of FactSet in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on FactSet to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FactSet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.15.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $196.48 on Tuesday. FactSet has a 12-month low of $194.69 and a 12-month high of $197.63. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that FactSet will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. FactSet’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

