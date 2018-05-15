Tiverton Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,135 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 779,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $67,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

HCSG opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.38). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $501.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

