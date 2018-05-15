Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of FTAI opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 1,100.00%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,417.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Goodwin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.