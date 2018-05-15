Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (DRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $62,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 97.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,608,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,354 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 41.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,766,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,585,189 shares during the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 2,462,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,007,000 after buying an additional 2,140,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $33,687,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,099,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,682,000 after buying an additional 1,148,918 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Duke Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

DRE stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $234.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 196.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In related news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $110,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,242 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $130,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 146 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

