Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $79.87 Million Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $79,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

In related news, Director Conrad M. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $918,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,372.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $570,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,752. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $93.82 and a 1 year high of $95.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

